Wakefield Trinity youth strategy outlined after latest prospect pens long-term deal

Wakefield Trinity’s decision to give young trio Ellis Lingard, Jayden Myers and now Harvey Smith new long-term contracts is part of their long-term strategy to become a serious force in Super League, boss Daryl Powell has revealed.

The three emerging starlets have all put pen to paper on new deals to remain at the DIY Kitchens Stadium for the long haul, with Lingard extending until the end of the 2029 season, while Myers and Smith will stay with the Trin until 2030.

All three men have featured for Powell’s side this season. Latest re-signing Smith boasts the most experience with 22 appearances and one try to his name this season in all competitions, while Myers has notched five appearances and Lingard has one Super League game under his belt to date. The latter pairing also have two tries apiece this season.

‘Future-proofed’

Giving young players extended, and improved, deals is nothing new at Belle Vue this season, either. Outside back Oliver Pratt has been a mainstay in the Powell era, with 55 of his 57 senior appearances coming under the former Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers boss, and earned a new four-year deal until the end of 2028 as a result.

“It’s an ongoing process to make sure we’re ahead of the game,” Powell said of the club’s retention strategy. “You see where players are potentially retiring or moving on, so you have to get your succession plan in. We (Powell and Wakefield director of rugby Ste Mills) talk all the time, and with coaching staff as well, to make sure that’s all in place and you’re future-proofed. We’re working really hard all the time.”

“We think about what we’re missing to help us be the best we can be and start winning things, that’s where we’re at at the moment. To get that right is a constant process of evaluating where the current team is at and adding those little jigsaw pieces in to complete the puzzle and make it one that can be successful.

“It says a lot about the club that we’re not sitting on our hands with young players and leave them on the contract they are on. We did that with Pratty as well, another young player who’s come through the system and done really well. We’ve gone in early and pay them what they deserve, which is something we’ve looked at.

“The club have done an awesome job at keeping these young players.”

Around that, too, Wakefield are blessed with a strong cohort of young talent within their wider squad. Emerging cult hero Caius Faatili is only 23, back-rower Seth Nikotemo and half-back Myles Lawford are 21 and outside back Neil Tchamambe is still only 20 and already has Super League experience under his belt, with him currently on loan at Salford Red Devils.

