Wakefield Trinity star Tyson Smoothy could be set to leave the club by the end of the season after expressing a desire to return to Australia, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Smoothy joined Trinity at the start of this season on a three-year contract as one of the biggest signings in Wakefield’s history.

However, while he has thrived in a Trinity shirt, it is understood Smoothy’s family are keen on a return to Australia and the hooker has approached the club about a possible return.

Wakefield sources have insisted that no release will be granted for Smoothy mid-season, and the player is fully committed to Wakefield for the remainder of this season at least.

But they are bracing themselves for the departure of the hooker and have now started to make contingency plans for life without him in 2027 – though it has been stressed no deal for him to exit has been granted yet. Wakefield are also protected as the player does not have an NRL release clause in his contract.

Smoothy and Wakefield remain on incredibly amicable terms and are hopeful of securing a resolution that will allow the hooker to look into his options about a return to the NRL for 2027 while also being fully committed to Wakefield this season.

But it now appears Trinity will have significant room to manoeuvre for next season in terms of bringing in a flagship hooker as Smoothy expresses a desire to head home after just one season in England.