Wakefield Trinity have been rocked by the news that star hooker Tyson Smoothy has asked the club to explore options back in Australia for 2027.

Love Rugby League revealed on Wednesday that Smoothy had consulted the club about a desire to return to the NRL, with Trinity open to the prospect – but not before the end of this season.

That leaves Wakefield with a dilemma – but also some big salary cap space to go out and recruit a direct replacement if they want. Here are the names they could consider..

Damien Cook

A high-profile name: as high-profile as they come, in fact. The 34-year-old is off-contract at the Dragons at the end of this season and it has been suggested that an extended deal there is not off the table.

However, Cook is reportedly open to speaking to Super League clubs if a longer, two-year deal is on the table. It’s a risk – Cook would be 35 by the start of next season – and it’s not really the kind of signing Wakefield have made since their takeover. They like players in their prime, or just approaching them.

But Cook would definitely be a great addition in the immediate term for someone.

Kruise Leeming

The only real standout domestic option still on the market for 2026, Love Rugby League revealed last week that Leeming had been offered to clubs for next season despite being under contract at Wigan Warriors.

A move back to West Yorkshire could be ideal for both parties. Leeming has gone well for Catalans but would be a high-profile option on the recruitment front for Wakefield. He would fill the Smoothy gap well.

But would Leeming fancy a move to the DIY Kitchens Stadium?

Jake Turpin

The Bulldogs have two very capable back-ups for Bailey Hayward, including Huddersfield-born Patrick Young, who was elevated to their top 30 this season. Both he and Turpin are off-contract at the end of this season and the smart money is on one of them moving on. Could Turpin, now 29 and who has never really managed to command a regular role with the Dogs, be the one?

Bill Leyland

It doesn’t seem as if Jez Litten is going anywhere soon – and Leyland has already shown that he can deliver at the highest level in Super League for St Helens.

So perhaps a parting of the ways might be best for all parties: and if Wakefield want to go with an exciting British option, he’d certainly be one to consider..

Harvey Smith

The other option? Trust what they have. Harvey Smith’s development is such that he’s already shown he can handle it in the upper echelons of Super League, albeit as Smoothy’s deputy as things stand.

With another five months of work under the Australian, could Smith be ready to shine and become their first-choice number nine? It would then allow Wakefield to invest significant money – and a quota spot – somewhere else, too.. don’t rule it out.