Wakefield Trinity forward Josh Griffin will continue his playing career in 2026 after agreeing a deal to sign for Championship side York Knights.

Griffin has been a key part of Wakefield’s side in 2025, featuring in 11 Super League games and impressing with his recent form.

He was outstanding during Saturday’s victory over Catalans Dragons which propelled Trinity into the Super League play-off places.

Griffin had already hinted he would potentially drop out of Super League in 2026, with a number of clubs interested in signing the 35-year-old.

And Love Rugby League understands that York are now close to signing off on a deal to bring a player with huge Super League experience to the club for next season.

That would reunite Griffin with Mark Applegarth, the coach who originally brought Griffin to Wakefield in the summer of 2023 from Hull FC.

Griffin is keen to pursue a career in strength and conditioning away from playing, and he has already been working with ambitious League One side Midlands Hurricanes on their coaching staff.

But he will still take to the field in 2026, with the former Salford man becoming the latest high-profile addition at the LNER Community Stadium.

Griffin played every single game for Wakefield last year before suffering a torn groin which ruled him out of their Championship play-off campaign.

He missed the early rounds this season but since returning to full fitness, has been a consistent starter for Daryl Powell’s side and a key figure in Trinity’s progression on and off the field.

But he will leave Wakefield at the end of this season, with a move across Yorkshire looming for the veteran.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Coaching changes, Hull FC pressure, Super League’s best hooker…

👉🏻 The Super League men facing bans including Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos stars

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Leigh and Wakefield win big in record-breaking weekend

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Hull KR and Leigh Leopards suffer huge blows