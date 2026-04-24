Wakefield fail with HUGE contract offer for NRL star after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck deal

Aaron Bower
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Trai Fuller

Dolphins fullback Trai Fuller has been offered to clubs.

Wakefield Trinity have reportedly failed in a bid to lure Dolphins star Trai Fuller to the club on a mega salary in the region of £300,000 per year – with the player instead choosing to remain in Australia.

Fuller has been offered to Super League clubs on a frequent basis over the last year, and was high on a list of players clubs in need of a fullback were talking to at the beginning of this season.

However, the utility’s future now looks set to be in the NRL once again after he decided against taking up a monumental salary offer from Trinity, who are looking to become Super League contenders in 2027.

Reports in Australia suggest that Fuller rejected a $1.7million deal across three seasons and while the player was keen on signing it, he ultimately decided against it due to the fact he has a child on the way.

Fuller could now stay with the Dolphins after they tabled him a two-year offer but that would be nowhere near the money he was offered by Wakefield, with around $500,000 per season believed to be the value of the deal. It means that in effect, he has sacrificed over a million Australian dollars to turn down Trinity.

It is unclear whether Trinity’s offer for Fuller came before or after their mega deal to sign Warriors superstar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. With Tuivasa-Sheck and Fuller both capable of playing fullback, it is possible that Fuller could have been Wakey’s first-choice target before they landed the services of Tuivasa-Sheck.

As for Fuller, he looks set to now stay in the NRL irrespective of whether he signs with the Dolphins, after putting family before money and a career-changing move to Super League in which he would have been one of the stars of the competition.

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