Wakefield Trinity are set for a major boost ahead of this weekend’s clash with defending Super League champions Hull KR: with England winger Tom Johnstone back fit.

Johnstone has been missing for almost two months with issues concerning his Achilles tendon, and had been named in a recent Wakefield squad before seemingly suffering a setback.

However, the 30-year-old has now personally confirmed he is set to hand Daryl Powell a huge lift going into a potentially seismic clash with the Challenge Cup runners-up by declaring his fitness.

Johnstone back fit

Speaking to Wakefield’s official social media channels at the Magic Weekend media day on Tuesday, Johnstone insisted he was raring to go after a period on the sidelines.

When asked by the club when he could be expected to be back on the field again, the England international shared the good news. “Saturday,” he smiled.

“I’ve been training with the boys. It’s taken a bit longer than anticipated but I’m going to play on Saturday against KR – hopefully.”

The news will be a major positive for Wakefield, who will be looking to further underline their title ambitions by claiming a huge scalp against a Rovers side that will be in a determined mood to respond after the disappointment of their heavy defeat against Wigan Warriors at Wembley last weekend.

Injury hit 2026

Johnstone has been limited to just four of Wakefield’s first 12 games after struggling with injury problems.

With two Challenge Cup appearances included, the winger has been in good form when on the pitch though, scoring seven tries and once again proving to be one of the standout edge players in Super League – and one of Powell’s most influential and important figures.

He missed the start of the 2026 season after an injury issue picked up during the end-of-season Ashes series last year, but returned for their Challenge Cup win over Leeds in March.

That started a run of six consecutive games in all competitions which came to an end after Trinity’s big victory over Bradford Bulls in mid-March.

But with his Achilles problems now seemingly behind him, the winger will be back against Willie Peters’ Robins this weekend in what will be a huge boost.

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