Wakefield Trinity have handed forward Jay Pitts a new two-year deal running until the end of 2027, with the veteran now set to reach 20 seasons playing professional rugby league.

Ossett-born Pitts began his career with Wakefield and made his first-team bow in March 2008 away against Wigan Warriors.

Having departed for Leeds Rhinos the following year, he returned to Belle Vue for a second stint in 2020, and on Sunday marked his 150th appearance for Trinity with a try in their 72-10 victory against Salford Red Devils.

Wakefield Trinity tie down veteran forward as length of new deal confirmed

The 35-year-old’s contract had been expiring come the end of 2025, but he’s now been tied down for a further two years.

Trinity head coach Powell said: “It’s a great piece of business by the club to retain Jay.

“His value to the team and the club is massive. On the field, his work rate and ability to play the game as a 13 is invaluable to the team.

“Both on and off the field, his leadership is outstanding. He sets high standards for others to follow and this consistency has been superb.

“I am really looking forward to continuing to work with Jay to help us achieve special things at Wakefield Trinity.”

Pitts – who will turn 36 in December – has donned a shirt for Hull FC, Doncaster, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos as well as both Wakefield and Leeds.

His career appearance tally now sits at 409, with 86 tries scored. More than 200 of those games have come in Super League.

Trinity’s Recruitment Manager Ste Mills added: “We are delighted that we have been able to retain Jay.

“He’s been a very important cog in our culture off field as well as a very important part in our playing style on field.

“It was a no-brainer to offer him a new deal as everyone can see what he’’ doing for us on the field. He is a real pillar of our organisation.”

Wakefield have also already tied down overseas prop Caius Faatili until the end of the 2028 campaign following his impressive recent displays.

