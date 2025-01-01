Wakefield Trinity tie down young gun tipped for ‘big future’ by Daryl Powell

Wakefield Trinity youngster Harvey Smith has signed a new contract that will see him remain at Belle Vue until at least the end of 2028.

The 18-year-old made his Super League debut in the final game of the 2023 season and went on to make 13 appearances for Trinity in 2024 as Daryl Powell’s side enjoyed a clean sweep of the Championship Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup, as well as gaining promotion to Super League via the IMG gradings.

A former England Academy international, Smith has been tipped for a bright future by Powell as he looks to continue honing his craft under the club’s more experienced hookers in Liam Hood and Thomas Doyle.

“Harvey has proven that he has rich promise with his attitude to everything involved with being a young professional player,” said Powell.

“We believe he has a big future and I am delighted he has agreed a contract extension with us.”

Smith added: “I’m really pleased to be offered a new deal at the club, I started here at 14 and I’ve enjoyed every minute.

“It was an easy decision for me with the group of players we have and the coaching staff and I can’t wait to keep learning, working hard and be a part of this exciting time under Matt (Ellis, owner) and his family.”

Smith becomes the second Wakefield academy product to commit his future to Trinity in as many days – with centre Oli Pratt having penned a long-term extension earlier this week.

Wakefield’s recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “Seeing Harvey develop over the last 12 months has really shown what an exciting young player we have at Wakefield Trinity.

“We truly believe Harvey will go on to become an established Super League player.

“He has a long journey ahead of him, which we have a plan mapped out, and we will help him on every step of this journey.

“The next step for Harvey is to play consistent senior rugby league and we are delighted to be keeping Harvey around until at least the 2028 season.”

