Wakefield Trinity tie down ‘flourishing’ youngster on long-term deal

Wakefield Trinity have secured the long-term future of breakthrough star Oliver Pratt, with the centre committing his future to the club until 2028.

Pratt, 20, made his Wakefield debut against Leigh in 2023 and has gone on to make 36 appearances for the club since.

Oliver Pratt pens new deal with Wakefield

Pratt was a mainstay in Daryl Powell’s backline last year, featuring 34 times and scoring 18 tries in the process. He was also named Championship Young Player of the Year.

Wakefield have hit the market hard this off-season following their return to Super League, with fellow centres Cam Scott and Corey Hall signing for 2025, but current head coach Powell thinks Pratt will be in the top flight ‘for many years’.

“Olly Pratt was one of our best players across all of last season,” Powell said on Pratt’s new deal. “He is growing into a super confident player on and off the field and we think he will be a Super League outside back for many years.”

Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills, added: “Olly had a great 2024 season, flourishing while playing consistent rugby led to him winning the Championship Young Player of the Year award. It was a key target for us to keep our home grown talent at Wakefield Trinity and Olly was a big part of this plan.”

“I am very excited to see where the next couple of years can take him with his game and we are delighted to be keeping him in the Red, White & Blue.”

Also commenting on the new deal, Pratt said: “I’m pleased to have been offered the opportunity to stay at the club long term. I’ve loved my time here so far so when the opportunity came up to extend my stay with the club I was buzzing.

He added: “I can’t wait to see how I develop over the next few years.”

Pratt was also involved in Wakefield’s squad for their Boxing Day clash with Leeds Rhinos, starting on the wing. He will also don the number 19 jersey this season.

