Wakefield Trinity: The jaw-dropping stats behind Caius Faatili’s performance v Wigan Warriors as Daryl Powell lauds ‘awkward’ cult hero

Daryl Powell has offered high praise for emerging cult hero Caius Faatili after yet another try-scoring display in Wakefield Trinity’s 16-10 win over Wigan Warriors last night.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring after just 17 minutes with a powerful surge from close range, taking his tally for the season up to seventh. His effort was also swiftly followed by Josh Griffin, who gave them a strong 10-0 lead at half-time.

Wigan came back into it in the second-half, with Adam Keighran crossing just five minutes after the break. Tom Johnstone’s 55th-minute score put Wakefield back ahead by 10, which proved too much for Matt Peet’s charges despite a late score from Jai Field.

TRIN NEWS: Daryl Powell hails coaching ‘utopia’ as Mike McMeeken injury verdict made

This latest try-scoring display comes not long after he penned a new contract extension to keep him at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium until 2028.

‘He’s a proper player’

Faatilli arrived in West Yorkshire as somewhat of an unknown entity. The former North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm prospect spent the entirity of his career in the Australian reserve grades before his move to the Trin, making 17 appearances for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls and 22 for the Sunshine Coast Falcons, but has already become a rising name in Super League.

“He’s a proper player, isn’t he,” Powell said after the victory. “The way he carries the ball is different; it’s awkward, and he also uses his body really well. And he’s got an eye for the tryline.

“Caius is a proper player.”

Faatili leads the way in victory

While he has already had some stellar outings throughout his time with Wakefield, last night’s display was arguably his best to date. He was a one-man wrecking ball in attack, notching an astonishing 136 metres from his 14 carries ball-in-hand (an average of 9.7 metres per carry). His total metres were only bettered by winger Tom Johnstone, who made 164 from 18 carries.

Around that, he also made three tackle bursts and one clean break, alongside grabbing yet another try.

He also stepped up to the plate in defence too, making 30 tackles in the win. Within that, he also notched six tackles from marker.

What’s even more impressive is he posted a success rate of 94%, missing just two of his 32 tackle attempts all game.

