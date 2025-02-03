James Evans has been given a shot of realising his Super League dream after joining Wakefield Trinity on trial, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The highly-rated former London Broncos prospect spent last year playing in Australia for third-tier side Cairns Brothers, who he helped to win the grand final.

The Brothers club, whose head of football is former York player Tim Rumford, are a feeder side to Queensland Cup outfit Northern Pride and North Queensland Cowboys in the NRL.

Evans, 19, came through London’s junior development system before moving down under and then moving to Leeds last autumn to start a geography degree at Leeds Beckett University.

Last summer, Evans told Love Rugby League about his desire to earn an opportunity to play professionally and Wakefield took him on trial last week.

He played for Trinity’s reserves against Warrington in an opposed training session at Victoria Park on Saturday and is backing himself to secure a full-time deal with Daryl Powell’s newly-promoted side.

Evans, a try-scoring utility back, told Love Rugby League: “I won the Grand Final with Brothers last September, celebrated for a few days and then moved straight to Leeds to start university.

“I joined the Leeds Beckett University rugby league team and our coach Mark Butterill has been great in getting me a trial at Wakefield.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing with Beckett this year and we’ve gone undefeated so far this season with 10 wins from 10.

“We’ve got the play-offs coming up and Butts has been really good with the lads, trying to get us trials at different clubs.

“Ollie Maher joined Wakey last year and he put in a good word for me Isaac Pomfrey and myself, who have been going down on a train and trial basis for the past two weeks.

“A few other lads have gone to Hunslet and Bradford Bulls as well. I loved my time in Australia and played really well thankfully, scoring 21 tries in 16 games.

“Playing for Beckett, I’ve been full of confidence and am very keen to help them win the Universities grand final because Northumbria University have been dominant in recent years.

“But I’ve loved my time at Wakey so far and have been getting coached by Danny Kirmond and Luke Gale. Kirmo particularly has been giving me lots of tips and advice.”

Should he continue to impress at Wakefield, Evans hopes to earn a full-time deal with the West Yorkshire club.

“Leeds is a great city and I love being a student here,” continued Evans, a boyhood London fan whose father David played for the Broncos. “I’m registered to play for Wakey’s reserves and I played in the friendly on Saturday against Warrington at Victoria Park.

“I’m training with them all the time now and if I get a full-time contract I’d have to speak to the university because I’m on a scholarship there as well.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it, but I definitely have that desire to play full-time in Super League and could combine that with my degree.

“I believe I have the ability to achieve it. It’s still early days, but things are looking promising and that’s very exciting.”

Evans was also picked to represent North Universities against South Universities on Sunday and can operate across the backline, with Wakefield having earmarked him as a winger.

Evans, who hails from Twickenham, played rugby union in the youth ranks at London Irish during his formative years. He added: “It would be amazing to get a full-time contract with Wakefield. That would be a dream come true.”