Wakefield Trinity swoop to sign St Helens youngster as contract length confirmed

Wakefield Trinity have snapped up highly-rated teenager Kian McGann from St Helens, signing him on a two-year deal from 2026.

Versatile back McGann is yet to make a senior bow in the game, but has caught the eye while playing for Saints at youth level over the last couple of seasons.

Featuring at both academy and reserves levels, the 18-year-old also earned representative honours for Lancashire earlier this year in their Academy Origin series against Yorkshire.

His initial contract at Wakefield runs until the end of the 2027 campaign, but the deal to take him to Belle Vue includes the option of a further 12-month extension in the club’s favour.

‘He has raw talent that we are excited to work with and see where he can get to’

Most comfortable at full-back or in the halves, McGann’s signing was announced on Wednesday evening.

The teenager said: “I am delighted to be joining such a great club and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity.

“It should be an exciting journey for me and I’m looking forward to ripping into pre-season with a new team.

“Hopefully I can make a good impression of myself for everyone at the club.”

McGann becomes Trinity’s fifth new recruit ahead of 2026, following on from Tyson Smoothy (Brisbane Broncos), Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles), Tray Lolesio (Dolphins) and Jordan Williams (Featherstone Rovers).

Head coach Daryl Powell added: “Kian is a young player who can play in most outside-back positions as well as half and full-back.

“He is talented and driven and we look forward to him achieving his potential with us over the coming years.”

Playing eight games for Saints’ reserves so far this year, Wakefield’s latest addition has scored one try and kicked seven goals.