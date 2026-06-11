Daryl Powell has admitted Wakefield Trinity will require late fitness tests on players before their clash with Wigan Warriors having already lost three important players for Friday’s showdown.

Wakefield are already without Corey Hall, Mason Lino and Jazz Tevaga for the clash, with Powell admitting further players who featured in the win over Hull KR could miss out.

Powell didn’t specify who those players were, but did admitt that Oli Pratt and Josh Rourke did pick up knocks in the win over the Robins.

On the injuries, Powell said: “Corey has done a syndesmosis, which he did really early on in the game, so it’s a lower leg injury. He’s not going to have it operated on, so he’s had a scan, but it’s still a decent injury, so he’s going to be out for maybe six weeks, something like that.

Mason has done a calf. They’re not sure of the timescales on that. We’ve got a couple of late fitness tests as well, so I won’t tell you who they are. It was an interesting week last week, obviously.

“Jazz gets suspended as well, so it’s a little bit challenging. We had everybody training last week, and then you go into one game and a few things happen, and it is what it is. We have a squad for a reason, and we’ve got players who are coming back into the team who I know are ready to play and high-quality players.

“It is what it is. It’s a little bit disappointing. We’d like a little bit more consistency going into this big game, but we’re okay.”

Fitness tests await stars

On Pratt and Rourke, Powell added: “Yeah, they got knocks. Both of them got through the game, but for those two players, they’ve had a little bit of difficulty this week.

“Losing a couple of backs is always difficult, but then we’ve got Jack (Sinfield) who’s been out for a couple of weeks and Max (Jowitt) available, so it’s good that you’ve got a squad that’s got a bit of depth about it and a bit of quality.

“I thought Rourke was really good last week. I thought he played great, and if he can’t play, then Max is a pretty good player to be putting in. Obviously, he’s our number one, so I’m looking forward to seeing him get back in there.”

Powell added: “I think we’re in a good spot. Just in terms of those bits you picked up last week? Yeah, there’s a few boys missing, but I’ll tell you what is in place.

“Our pack has been phenomenal all season, really. We just keep growing confidence in what we can do there. And yeah, we’ve got a couple of players missing, but I think we’re in a good place.”