Wakefield Trinity will be without star fullback Max Jowitt for next weekend’s huge Super League play-off clash against Leigh Leopards.

Jowitt had to be taken off inside the opening 60 seconds of their clash with Salford Red Devils after suffering a heavy head knock following a break from the hosts’ Sam Davis.

The fullback clashed heads with team-mate Tom Johnstone and suffered a heavy fall to the floor, and was immediately taken off for a Head Injury Assessment.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, news would follow later in the first half that Jowitt had indeed failed that HIA – meaning he was ruled out of the remainder of the clash at the Salford Community Stadium.

But more importantly than that, the turnaround for such a blow means that Jowitt is unavailable to feature next weekend in the opening round of the play-offs.

They are likely to be heading back across the Pennines to face Leigh Leopards in a clash that pits third against sixth from the final table.

However, they will do so without one of their most influential players and one of the key men in their run to making the play-offs just 12 months after securing promotion from the Championship.

Jowitt has produced some of the best form of his career under Daryl Powell and has been spoken about in some quarters as a possible inclusion in this year’s England squad for the Ashes.

But Wakefield now face the daunting task of winning away from home without the fullback after news was confirmed that Jowitt had failed his head test.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Why Jared Waerea-Hargreaves faces nervous wait over tackle that could end career

👉 Victor Radley saga takes latest twist as Players Association step in

👉 Ranking clubs by trophies won in Super League era with Hull KR still one behind Hull FC after League Leaders’ Shield triumph

👉 St George Illawarra Dragons star cleared for Super League move after unique Home Office approval granted

👉 Paul Wellens drops St Helens recruitment hint as difficulties in market outlined