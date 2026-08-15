Wakefield Trinity suffer THREE huge injury blows in 24 hours

Wakefield Trinity have been dealt a major blow after star back-rower Isaiah Vagana dislocated his shoulder in the game with St Helens.

The forward was on the scoresheet as Wakefield established an early lead, powering through a hole to score his fifth try of the season.

However, he suffered an injury in the process of scoring, landng awkwardly on his left arm as he dived for the line.

Vagana was in clear pain after the incident and required plenty of treatment on the field before being walked off the pitch with his arm stabilised.

It was confirmed on Sky Sports that Vagana had dislocated his shoulder, though the medical staff had been able to get it back in place following treatment.

That said, it brought an early end to his evening, and Wakefield now face a nervy wait to discover the extent of the injury as they prepare for the play-offs.

Daryl Powell’s side are battling it out for a top-two spot and take on Wigan Warriors next week in a game that will have a huge say in their quest to secure a home semi-final later in the year.

They now look likely to be without Vagana though, with further assessment needed to truly discover the extent of the damage done to the shoulder and the surrounding area.

Injuries are hitting at the wrong time for Wakefield. Tom Johnstone missed the game after pulling up with a knee injury in captain’s run and Jay Pitts is unavailable due to injury too. Fullback Josh Rourke, went off with a knee injury and was deemed unavailable to return after assessment.

Speaking to Sky Sports at half-time, Johnstone said: “Just had a bit of a grumbling knee from the Leeds game and then stepped and tweaked it. We’ve gone precautionary, put a brace on it, we’ve got a scan on Monday.”

Vagana joined the club from New Zealand Warriors ahead of 2024 and has made 58 appearances for the club, scoring seven tries. He is in contention to make Super League’s Dream Team at the end of the season.