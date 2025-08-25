Wakefield expect to be without Josh Griffin for their clash against Huddersfield Giants through a knee strain, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Trinity were beaten 44-2 away against reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon in a bruising encounter which saw plenty of players on both sides pick up knocks.

The defeat sees Powell’s side remain seventh on the ladder having been unable to take advantage of the slip-up from Hull FC, who were beaten at St Helens on Friday night.

Wakefield though have a more favourable run-in, and are the favourites to make the play-offs, with a home game against Huddersfield the first of their final four ‘regular’ season fixtures.

Wakefield Trinity suffer injury blow in Wigan Warriors defeat as coach issues update

The Giants travel to Belle Vue on Saturday evening for an all-West Yorkshire affair, and as they head into that clash, it’s likely that veteran back-rower Griffin won’t be involved.

After he was forced off in the second half of the defeat at Wigan, boss Powell detailed: “Griff came off with a bit of a strain to his knee. He’s walking around in there.

“Potentially he’ll be out for next week, but we’ll see.

“I’ve got a couple of boys who are fresh for next week, so I’ll potentially make some changes to the team and sharpen and freshen us up.

“I think the boys need to be on their toes a little bit, it’s important that we respond to what’s happened to us in the last few weeks with performances which have been way off what we need.”

Elsewhere on Sunday, Max Jowitt and Mason Lino appeared to have picked up knocks, with the latter being shown a green card late on by referee Chris Kendall, but both managed to see the game through.

Meanwhile, influential prop Caius Faatili left the field limping midway through the second half and never returned despite pacing up and down the touchline for circa ten minutes at one stage, looking like he was ‘testing out’ the injury he’d suffered.

Having confirmed that both Jowitt and Lino had come through okay, Powell explained: “Caius had a bit of an Achilles (problem), but I don’t think it’s too bad.

“We’ll check him in the week. He should be alright.”