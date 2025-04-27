Wakefield boss Daryl Powell has revealed that Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Renouf Atoni both picked up injuries in their loss at Catalans Dragons, with the latter already ruled out of Trinity’s Magic Weekend clash against Castleford Tigers.

Trinity led 18-10 at half-time in Perpignan on Saturday evening after a first 40 minutes which saw both Catalans’ Luke Keary and their forward Isaiah Vagana sin-binned.

The Dragons responded in style after the break though, scoring ten unanswered points to hit the front foot, before the visitors levelled things up at 20-20 with a late penalty conversion from Max Jowitt.

Circa 60 seconds into the first period of Golden Point though, experienced Wakefield half-back Mason Lino was sin-binned for a poorly-timed shot which could well have brought a red.

And Catalans – who are now level on points with those occupying the Super League play-off spots – took advantage almost immediately, with Reimis Smith darting over and dotting the ball down for a try which saw Trinity beaten 24-20.

Wakefield Trinity suffer double injury blow in dramatic Catalans Dragons defeat

The defeat leaves Powell‘s side sat 9th on the Super League ladder, though they remain just two competition points off the top six.

With a derby clash against Castleford to come next weekend at St James’ Park, Powell revealed the two injury blows to Hamlin-Uele and Atoni post-match in Perpignan.

He detailed: “Renouf Atoni has got a calf (issue).

“Caleb (Hamlin-Uele) couldn’t go back on with an arm injury. We’ll get him checked up, but Renouf won’t be available next week.”

Trinity will also remain without Australian utility Ky Rodwell at Magic. Prior to their trip to the South of France, he was ruled out for around the two-month mark with a serious knee injury.

