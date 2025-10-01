Incoming Wakefield Trinity star Tyson Smoothy has been praised by Brisbane Broncos head coach after making the cut for his 17 that will line up in this weekend’s NRL Grand Final.

Smoothy will round off his career Down Under in the biggest game in club rugby league, before making the switch to Trinity on a long-term deal in 2026.

It only further serves the point that Wakefield have got a real star in the shape of Smoothy, who will likely come in and offer a strong claim for the club’s 13 shirt next year.

And Michael Maguire insists Smoothy’s utility value was what helped him secure the final spot on his bench at the expense of Ben Talty, who has been given plenty of support after missing out.

“I think Tyson brings versatility in the way he has been playing,” Maguire said. “It was a big decision because both players have been a big part of what we have been doing in the past few months driving us to where we have got to.

“Tyson just gives us a point of difference off the bench. I like his utility value. He covers lock, hooker and back row if required, so with the way the game is played at the moment and the circumstances, he does bring that versatility to us.”

Maguire also conceded the decision to leave Talty out was incredibly difficult. He was playing for Norths Devils earlier this year before signing a train and trial deal with the Broncos, subsequently making 10 appearances for the club.

And the former Wigan Warriors coach admitted it was a heartbreaking moment informing Talty he would not be able to play this weekend.

He said: “It was tough news to deliver but as a coach you have to make these tough calls. That’s why you have a squad of players. In the past, I’ve had players miss out who are some of the most special people in my life because you can only fit 17 in.

“Ben’s character has been exceptional. It’s really hard because he is such a great human and he has brought so much to the group. The players have really taken to Benny. From the moment he walked in, he has been grateful for being in this space and it’s all about succeeding for the club and his teammates, that sums up Ben Talty.”