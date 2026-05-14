Wakefield Trinity star Tom Johnstone suffers fresh injury setback

Wakefield Trinity look set to be without Tom Johnstone for another period of time after it emerged the winger is struggling with an ongoing problem with his Achilles.

There was an expectation that Johnstone would be fit enough to return for Wakefield this weekend following the break for last week’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

However, the England international was a notable absentee from their 21-man squad to face Catalans Dragons on Friday evening, sparking fears of a fresh injury blow.

And Powell confirmed those fears on Thursday. While not admitting how long Johnstone would be out for, Powell did appear to hint that it may be after the next break for the Challenge Cup final before he is cleared to play again.

He said: “He’s got a little bit of a problem with his achilles which is just lingering. He wants to play so he’s pretty disappointed but it is what it is. What we don’t want to risk is a long-term injury for Tom.

“At this point in time he’s not able to get on the field. We’ve got some important games against the French teams then we get a week off for the cup final and I want to make sure we have our best players out at the right time. There’s a bit of balance with what we’re doing with Tom but when he’s ready, he’ll be out there.”

Wakefield set for triple injury boost

However, there is better news elsewhere – with three key figures coming back into Powell’s thinking.

Forwards Jazz Tevaga, Isaiah Vagana and Seth Nikotemo are all over the respective issues that kept them out last time out for Wakefield against Leeds. Tevaga has been missing since the Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan Warriors with a knee problem.

But the trio are set to come back in this weekend against Catalans to give Trinity some much needed reinforcements, as they look to end a run of back-to-back defeats.

Powell said: “It gives us options. Obviously with Jazz coming back in, since the Challenge Cup game it’s been a few weeks so it’s a good opportunity for him to get tuned in. I’ll make sure it’s right for him minutes-wise.

“Seth had a head knock and we were a bit light in the back row last time out but we’re starting to look a bit healthier now. There were some big calls this week but we’ve put a team out there to win an important game.”

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