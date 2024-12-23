Wakefield Trinity star Josh Griffin will combine his playing duties with the newly-promoted Super League club alongside a coaching role at League 1 side Midlands Hurricanes in 2025.

Griffin will continue as a player with Trinity in 2025, having played a pivotal role in their successful Championship campaign this year. But the club have allowed him to combine that career with his first steps into coaching, after being signed to the Hurricanes with immediate effect.

Griffin will become the club’s new strength and conditioning coach and work under existing head coach Mark Dunning.

The 34-year-old has had a stellar career at the highest level of the game, and will now begin his coaching career alongside his return to Super League as a player.

Midlands head coach Mark Dunning said: “I’d firstly like to put on record the thanks of myself and the club to our departing Strength & Conditioning coach who has set a solid base on which Josh can now build, and we all wish him well in his new role within the school he works.

“We’re very excited to welcome Josh and his family to the club and the Canes family. Josh will bring a wealth of experience from his long and quality career as a player as he starts his transition in to Strength & Conditioning Coaching. I’m looking forward to him being part of our staff team and playing a big part of pre-season.

“A big thanks go to everyone at Wakefield for allowing Josh to take up the opportunity alongside his playing career with them.”

The Hurricanes had an impressive 2024 campaign, reaching the League 1 play-offs and eliminating Workington Town in the opening round.

They were beaten by eventual champions Hunslet in the semi-finals, but can look ahead to 2025 with renewed optimism having added more top-level experience to their ranks in the shape of Griffin.

