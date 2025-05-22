Wakefield Trinity star suffers fresh injury setback as latest prognosis delivered

Wakefield Trinity ace Jake Trueman has been sidelined once again with the back issue he’s been struggling with over the last few months, and will miss this weekend’s game against Salford Red Devils.

Trueman officially joined Trinity from Hull FC in August 2024, though remained with the Black and Whites for the remainder of last season.

His time at Belle Vue so far has been blighted with a back problem which has seen him feature just once since mid-March.

That sole appearance came against Castleford Tigers at Magic Weekend on May 4, and when Powell’s side returned to action against Warrington Wolves last weekend after the break for the Challenge Cup semi-finals, he was absent oncemore.

The 26-year-old – who donned a shirt for both Bradford Bulls and Cas prior to Hull – had been named in Wakefield‘s initial 21-man squad for that clash with Warrington, but didn’t make the cut on match day.

Trinity host struggling Salford at Belle Vue on Sunday, and in his pre-match press conference ahead of that game, head coach Powell has confirmed Trueman will remain unavailable.

Powell explained: “He has still got this ongoing back issue.

“He has had some treatment with a couple of jabs in his back, and we are hoping that’s going to be resolved pretty soon.

“I haven’t got any news on that at the moment, but he won’t play this week.

“Hopefully he will be in and around it (after the Salford game). We play Leeds and then there’s the Challenge Cup (final break), so we’ll see how he comes through that period.”

“It’s just something that has reared its head and we are hopeful this treatment is going to fix it up.”

