Wakefield Trinity ace Olly Russell has returned to Huddersfield on a loan deal until the end of the season amid the Giants’ half-back crisis.

Oldham-born Russell featured 102 times for Huddersfield between 2018 and 2024 having joined them as a youngster from Wigan Warriors’ academy.

Now 26, he departed the Giants for Wakefield ahead of the 2025 campaign, penning a four-year deal at Belle Vue.

But he has struggled to nail down a spot in Daryl Powell’s side in his first season with Trinity, and having already spent time out on loan at Salford Red Devils this term, he now returns to the Accu Stadium.

Wakefield Trinity star makes cross-Super League switch as latest loan confirmed

One-time England Knights international Russell has 116 senior appearances on his CV in total having donned the shirts of Batley Bulldogs, Workington Town and Halifax Panthers in addition to those clubs already mentioned.

As his move back to Huddersfield was announced, the playmaker said: “I’m really excited to be back and seeing some familiar faces.

“It’s what I need for me, to be finishing the season playing rugby, so it’s best for both clubs too.”

Russell will turn 27 next month, and his loan move includes the option for Wakefield to recall him at any point once two weeks have elapsed should they see fit.

He links up with Luke Robinson’s Giants, who have seen both Tui Lolohea and Adam Clune ruled out long-term as well as Leeds Rhinos loanee Matt Frawley picking up an injury issue.

Director of Rugby Andy Kelly added: “We’re pleased that Olly has returned to the club and that the loan has been facilitated so quickly.

“I want to give credit to Ken Davy for supporting the move and allowing us to bring a quality player to strengthen the team with the intention of finishing the season as positively as we possibly can.”

Russell’s second debut for Huddersfield is expected to come on Sunday afternoon in their Super League clash at home against Warrington Wolves.

