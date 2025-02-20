Legendary former Wakefield Trinity coach John Kear has tipped his old club as potential play-off candidates – and Jake Trueman as a dark horse for Man of Steel.

Daryl Powell’s newly-promoted side marked their return to Super League with an outstanding 14-12 win against Leeds Rhinos last Saturday.

The scoreline did not do justice to Wakefield’s dominance on a day when a number of their new signings caught the eye including ex-Catalans pair Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone.

Trueman also enjoyed a superb game on his Trinity bow, having been reunited with his former Castleford Tigers boss Powell after a couple of tough, injury-hit seasons at Hull FC.

“I watched all Wakefield’s game in pre-season, I was at Headingley last Saturday, and I believe they can challenge for the play-offs this year,” Kear told Love Rugby League.

“My top four would probably be Wigan, Warrington, Hull KR and Saints… and then I’ve got a bottom three of Cas, Hull FC and Huddersfield.

“Salford will also go in that bottom category if their takeover continues to drag on, but the rest of the teams can push for a play-off spot.

“Wakefield Trinity are in that bracket for me and then it’ll just be about which teams nails their consistency and wins against sides with similar ambitions.

“Wakey did exactly that by turning over Leeds Rhinos in their opening game. That was massive for them whereas Leeds are still trying to find their identity.

“They’ve got some good players and I could see signs that they had it – they were very courageous. But I still don’t think that they’ve got the personnel to play the game how Brad Arthur wants to play the game.

“It’s a really difficult job but it was only round one and if the Rhinos win their next three then everything changes.”

Trinity boss Powell’s time in charge of Warrington ended in bitterly disappointing fashion and he left the club after a thumping 42-6 defeat – ironically at Wakefield – in July 2023.

But he has performed an outstanding job at Trinity and Kear believes Powell and Trueman, reunited once more, could prove an ominous force.

Kear reasoned: “Some clubs suit certain coaches and players and some coaches suit certain players.

“Each club has a different ethos and – it’s an overused word – culture. Wakefield suits Daryl Powell, but Warrington never suited Daryl Powell.

“Ian Watto was brilliant at Salford with where they were at as a club, but I never thought he would suit Huddersfield. In terms of Jake Trueman, you could see straight away on Saturday that he suits playing for Daryl Powell.

“I just think Jake, as long as he stays fit, is going to have an outstanding season and I believe he could be an outsider for Man of Steel.”

Trinity host Hull Kingston Rovers on Thursday night in their first home game since being promoted.

Kear reasoned: “I wish Hull KR had beaten Cas by about 70 points last week because they would have come to Wakefield complacent – which they were last week.

“But they won’t be complacent now and I wonder how much that performance at Headingley will take out of Wakefield with a five-day turnaround – it was so draining.

“Hopefully, though, they can mark their first home game back in Super League with a win because it will be a special occasion and a potential sell-out.”

Kear, meanwhile, is not actively seeking another coaching position as he enjoys his media work and corporate role at Wakefield on matchdays.

“I’d do some coaching or consultancy on a part-time basis, but I don’t want to be a head coach,” he said. “I enjoy doing my media work and corporate role at Wakefield, plus spending time with my grandkids.

“My grandson, who’s only five, has got into watching Leeds United so I’ve been going there with him – I took him to the recent games against Harrogate and Cardiff.

“I’m not a Leeds United fan, I support Barnsley, but it’s been great fun and I’m really loving spending time with him and the rest of my grandkids.”