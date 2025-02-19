Wakefield Trinity snap up Warrington Wolves starlet as League 1 loan cut short

Wakefield Trinity have swooped to sign youngster Noah High from fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves on a two-year deal, with the option of a 12-month extension in the club’s favour.

Turning 20 earlier this month, High had featured for Warrington at academy and reserves level, but hadn’t played a first-team game.

The powerful middle/back-rower does though already have nine senior appearances to his name, with eight of those coming last year for Whitehaven and the other made last month in the Challenge Cup for Workington Town.

High grabbed a try on that sole appearance for League 1 side Workington in a 56-0 success away against the Royal Navy.

But in order to join Wakefield, his loan with the Cumbrian outfit has had to be cut short.

Trinity announced High’s arrival on Tuesday evening, with his contract running until the end of the 2026 campaign. Should the club opt to tag on the year’s extension they hold in their favour, he will remain at Belle Vue until the end of 2027.

The youngster said: “I was made up when I got the call about joining Wakefield having played them a number of times through academy, and it all happened pretty quick really.

“It’s always been the goal to be a part of a full-time squad. I’m hoping to get the most out of it and learn as much as I can from the coaches and players around me to hopefully push on to play first-team rugby during my time here.”

Wakefield’s Recruitment Manager, Ste Mills, added: “Bringing Noah into Wakefield is a big coup for the club, a young English forward with plenty of upside who we feel will flourish in our environment.

“For a young man, he’s had a great journey so far and he’s a great person to add to it all.

“I’m very excited to see how Noah develops in the coming months and to watch his transition to becoming a Super League player.”

