They have been one of the stories of the Super League season so far, and Wakefield Trinity’s off-field progression will again be underlined on Thursday evening.

Daryl Powell’s side are pushing for a place in the play-offs in their first season back among the elite, and know victory against Leeds Rhinos will – albeit potentially temporarily – move them into the top six.

And has been the case for most of this year, Wakefield will be playing in front of a huge crowd at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Trinity’s attendances have been on the rise ever since their home was redeveloped and Matt Ellis took over as owner.

And they are hopeful that the sold out signs will be up again on Thursday as they welcome their West Yorkshire rivals to town – but unlike other sell-outs this year, this time will have a special attachment to it.

Trinity officially confirmed earlier this year that they would be extending the capacity of their home to 9,252 – a figure they have not managed to attract to a home game for well over a decade: and it may even be longer than that.

Officially, the last time there was a bigger number was against Leeds in 2013, when 10,031 people clicked through the turnstiles according to the records. However, people well connected to Trinity’s history have suggested while that figure is official, it may not have been right at the time.

Irrespective of that, it means that Wakefield’s biggest home game in 12 years is set to assemble on Thursday evening, a clear sign of how Trinity are fast emerging into one of Super League’s best clubs.

Well run off the field, they are now progressing rapidly on it too under Powell. It has all the making of a special evening in West Yorkshire, and it promises to be a thrilling occasion on and off the pitch.

The exciting thing for Trinity supporters? This is now the norm for a club very much on the up.