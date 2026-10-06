Incoming Wakefield Trinity recruit Mason Teague has been selected for the Cook Islands World Cup squad, alongside three current Super League men.

The Pacific Island nation come into the tournament looking for an improved finish on the delayed 2021 edition, in which they were knocked out at the pool stage, but have named a strong squad for this month’s competition down under.

The Cook Islands begin their World Cup campaign against Fiji, before facing New Zealand and Australia across the pool stage.

Wakefield Trinity recruit and Super League trio in Cook Islands World Cup squad

Incoming Trinity recruit Teague is one of several NRL representatives in the Cook Islands squad.

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Queensland Maroons and ex-Kangaroo Valentine Holmes is in line for his Aitu debut after his switch of allegiance earlier this year, while KL Iro, Rhys Dakin, Glassie Glassie, Chaev Kolone, Makahesi Makatoa, Amare Milford, Davvy Moale, K-CI Newton-Whare, Marata Niukore, Reuben Porter, David Tuariki, Delahia Wigmore and Maui Winitana-Patelesio also get the nod.

There is also some Super League representation, too, with Toulouse Olympique duo Reubenn Rennie and Paul Ulberg and Bradford Bulls’ Esan Marsters also receiving the call-up to the squad.

Elsewhere, Cameron Brown, Rua Ngatikaura, Pride Petterson-Robati and ex-Hull KR man Brad Takairangi also feature in the 23-man group.

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Cook Islands World Cup squad in full

Cameron Brown (Brisbane Tigers), Rhys Dakin (Sydney Roosters), Glassie Glassie (Wests Tigers), Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons), KL Iro (Cronulla Sharks), Chaev Kolone (Canberra Raiders), Makahesi Makatoa (Sydney Roosters), Esan Marsters (Bradford Bulls), Amare Milford (Melbourne Storm), Davvy Moale (Melbourne Storm), K-CI Newton-Whare (Melbourne Storm), Rua Ngatikaura, Marata Niukore (New Zealand Warriors), Pride Petterson-Robati (Souths Logan Magpies), Reuben Porter (St George Illawarra Dragons), Reubenn Rennie (Toulouse Olympique), Brad Takairangi, Mason Teague (Dolphins), David Tuariki (Melbourne Storm), Paul Ulberg (Toulouse Olympique), Delahia Wigmore (Penrith Panthers), Maui Winitana-Patelesio (New Zealand Warriors)

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