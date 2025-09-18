Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell has confirmed that Seth Nikotemo is fit to feature against Salford Red Devils on Friday night despite picking up a serious-looking injury last weekend.

Off-season recruit Nikotemo’s first year at Belle Vue has been hampered by injuries, and he has been restricted to just 11 appearances so far.

All of those games have come in Super League, and the most recent of them saw him hobble off the field as Powell’s side beat table-toppers Hull KR 28-12 at Belle Vue last Saturday evening.

The back-rower has though been named in Trinity’s 21-man squad for the trip to Salford, and head coach Powell has confirmed he has recovered in time to play.

Wakefield Trinity receive injury boost for crunch Salford Red Devils clash

If Hull FC beat Catalans Dragons on home soil on Thursday night, Wakefield will need to avoid defeat at the Salford Community Stadium in order to finish in the top six and make the play-offs.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning, Powell said: “I think he (Nikotemo) will be fine, he’s trained all week and we’ve been managing his pain.

“He had a little bit of something, but nothing major. He was hobbling around a bit, but I think it was more the instant surprise of getting the roll of the ankle.

“It’s an ankle he’s had a bit of trouble with before, so it was more that than anything else.”

Elsewhere on the injury front though, Trinity remain without influential forward Caleb Hamlin-Uele.

He has not played since mid-July due to a calf issue, and Powell has now confirmed that he likely won’t make the cut for next weekend’s eliminator tie if his side do manage to qualify for the play-offs.

The veteran boss explained: “We were hopeful that he would (be back for the eliminator), but he’s had a couple of bits.

“He got a calf injury that was pretty serious and then he had his shoulder (problem).

“While he’s been off (the field) with the calf, he’s had his shoulder operated on to release the nerve.

“He would be a risk and I think it’d be hard for him to get in there the way the boys are at the moment.”

