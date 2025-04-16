Wakefield Trinity receive double injury boost as Jake Trueman update issued ahead of Castleford Tigers derby

Wakefield will welcome back Max Jowitt and Josh Griffin for Thursday night’s derby clash against Castleford Tigers, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell has confirmed.

Star man Jowitt hasn’t featured since having to be withdrawn early in Wakefield’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round win at Huddersfield Giants on March 16.

Having landed awkwardly on his right leg during that tie, the full-back spent a short period in a moon boot, and has missed the last four games.

Griffin meanwhile hasn’t been involved since March 28, when Wakefield were 40-14 winners away against Leigh Leopards in Super League.

The veteran back-rower has only managed two appearances so far this term having returned from a long-term lay-off with a groin injury and then suffered another muscle problem after that Leigh game.

Wakefield Trinity receive double injury boost

As ‘Rivals Round’ kicks off at Belle Vue on Thursday night against Cas though, the pair will return to the field in a double boost for Trinity.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday morning, Wakefield boss Powell said: “Max will play this week.

“He might play at half, he might play at full-back, he might do a bit of both. He’s back.

“Griff will be in the team. I thought he came back into the team and did well previously when he was in there, but then he’s just had a little bit of a slight injury.

“He’s back available, so I’ve got a couple of options on what I’ll do with the back-row.”

Jake Trueman update issued ahead of Castleford Tigers derby

Griffin’s return will see him face one of his former employers, but the same can’t be said for off-season recruit Jake Trueman.

The playmaker has been missing since that Challenge Cup win at Huddersfield last month with a back injury which continues to plague him.

Powell detailed: “He’s had a scan and he’s got a little bit of a building disc, which I don’t think is a major issue.

“He’s had an injection in his back to settle it down, and he’s getting about at the minute.

“We’re just treating the symptoms at the minute. He’s still pretty sore and he’s still pretty stiff, so he can’t get on to the field this week.

“I’m hoping it’s not too long-term, we’re just working through getting him back moving and feeling comfortable.

“It’s obviously a very physical game rugby league, so you need to be in a good place physically to play it.

“He’s coming through a bit of an issue there where we’re pretty hopeful and confident it’s not going to be long-term.”

