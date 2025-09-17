Wakefield have opted to recall youngster Neil Tchamambe from his loan at Salford Red Devils, so he won’t line up against Trinity this weekend.

Tchamambe had been set to make his Super League debut for Trinity against Salford earlier this year, but that didn’t come to fruition as the financially-stricken Red Devils withdrew from the pair’s Round 22 clash through player welfare concerns.

Instead, the winger then linked up with Paul Rowley’s squad the following week – and has played four games for them with appearances against Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants.

Having caught the eye during his loan stint, he grabbed a brace of tries for Salford as they were beaten 17-16 at home by Catalans Dragons in Round 25.

But he will not line up for Rowley’s side on Friday night as they welcome Wakefield, who need to win to ensure they finish in the top six.

Wakefield Trinity recall young star from loan as potential hailed following impressive stint

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Salford head coach Rowley had nothing but praise for Tchamambe – alongside a couple of other loanees – as he confirmed the youngster’s departure.

Rowley said: “I think the crop that we’ve got in at the minute, I wouldn’t look past any of them (to have a good career), I think they’ve been fantastic.

“We’ve got (Louix) Gorman and Darbs (Jack Darbyshire) in the centres, and Neil (Tchamambe) on the wing, who has gone back to Wakefield this week.”

Tchamambe joined Trinity from fellow Super League outfit Hull KR at the beginning of the season. The deal was initially on a loan basis as Noah Booth went the other way permanently, but Wakefield soon tied him down until the end of 2027.

He awaits his first-team bow for Daryl Powell’s side, but won’t get it this weekend as he has not been included in their initial 21-man squad for the trip to Salford.

As for the Red Devils, they are on the cusp of a record for the most players used in a single campaign, needing just one more to level that figure.

They won’t do so though, as Rowley joked: “It’s nice to break records, but I think on this occasion, I’ve been trying not to break it!

“Nene returned and we’ve still got Dec Murphy who is a full-back. Having (Jack) Walker too, I guess he can play in the pivots, but weirdly, I’ve got options in the outside-backs.

“It’s probably the middles that have been the Achillees heel for us over the last few weeks.

“We’re good (with what we’ve got).”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 NRL superstar to become ‘face’ of London rebuild after agreeing huge transfer

👉 England international Victor Radley urged to ‘explore Super League options’ as Roosters exit looms

👉 Exclusive – St George Illawarra Dragons winger offered to Super League clubs as NRL exit nears

👉 Shaun Wane drops clear hint on AJ Brimson’s England hopes with intriguing admission

👉 York 5th, no Toulouse – The 9 Super League applicants ranked ahead of major decision