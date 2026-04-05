Wakefield Trinity underlined the gulf between themselves and local rivals Castleford Tigers with another statement victory to move joint-top of Super League.

Daryl Powell’s side were far too strong for his former club, as a number of ex-Castleford players shone in a XX-0 win at the OneBore Stadium.

Here are the Trinity ratings – with some very high scores indeed!

Max Jowitt: 7

His future has been in the spotlight this week – but he showed here that whether it’s at Wakefield or somewhere else in 2027, Jowitt is a top-end Super League fullback.

Oli Pratt: 9

Quietly goes about his business as one of Trinity’s most influential outsider backs. Tom Johnstone gets all the headlines, but Pratt is emerging into a mighty fine top level winger. Two magnificent finishes and some wonderful touches.

Cam Scott: 7

Ran hard, tackled hard and forced some big errors. A great display.

Corey Hall: 8

Took his try superbly. One of several former Castleford players that gave his ex-employers a tough time.

Tom Johnstone: 8

Did everything you would expect him to do, as always.

Jake Trueman: 9

Utterly sensational. There has never been any doubting Trueman’s ability – more his fitness. When he is fit and on his game, he is up there with the best in Super League. He ran the show from start to finish here, and had a hand in everything Wakefield did well. Also came up with a huge try-saving tackle on Sam Hall when it was in the balance at 10-0.

Mason Lino: 7

Had a very quiet first half and perhaps understandably so, given how it was his first appearance of the season. But much better after half-time and took some of the workload off Trueman in the latter stages.

Mike McMeeken: 9

Led from the front with another exceptional display. Some of his defensive efforts, in particular the reads to shut down Castleford’s key playmakers when they were on the attack, were hugely influential.

Tyson Smoothy: 9

He absolutely oozes class. Trinity were in no doubt they were bringing in a winger and a

Ky Rodwell: 7

Gave Trinity plenty of go-forward in the early exchanges.

Isaiah Vagana: 8

Strong argument to suggest he has been one of the most unheralded and under-rated players in Super League in 2026. Some outstanding defensive plays to repel Castleford whenever they looked threatening.

Matty Storton: 7

Faultless defensively.

Jay Pitts: 8

There may have been some worries pre-game when Jazz Tevaga’s name wasn’t on the team sheet. There didn’t need to be. Pitts was everywhere all afternoon long.

Caleb Hamlin-Uele: 8

Does so much work that goes unnoticed and from the bench, he gives Wakefield’s pack a different dynamic.

Seth Nikotemo: 7

Another, like Vagana, who is developing into a top Super League player under Powell’s leadership.

Harvey Smith: 7

Deputised for Smoothy from the bench brilliantly.

Tray Lolesio: 8

Some way to introduce yourself to Wakefield supporters. The early evidence suggests he could be yet another rough diamond plucked from the Australian lower grades.