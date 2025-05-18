Following Wakefield Trinity’s 40-10 win over Warrington Wolves in round 11 of Super League, here is how we scored Daryl Powell’s men.

Josh Rourke – 7

A really brave performance from the former London Broncos man, who was put through the grinder by some big hits. He consistently looked to get involved in Wakefield’s attack and combined well with Jowitt and Lino to get the backline firing. What’s more telling about this win, though, is the fact he made no tackles, which shows how dominant Wakefield were today.

Lachlan Walmsley – 7

Always looked threatening ball-in-hand, and got good change off the back of that with a whopping 109 metres from 19 carries to his name. Deserved a try off the back of it, but otherwise a very strong day’s work from the winger.

Corey Hall – 7

The centre grew into the game really nicely, which coincided with his side’s runaway score. Made himself regularly available for work in attack and got the better of his opposite number on multiple occasions too. Continues to look at his best now he’s back at Belle Vue.

Oli Pratt – 7

Another excellent performance from the youngster, who continues to look incredibly comfortable at this level. He was a consistent threat in attack with 91 metres from 17 carries, and that helped them get the upper hand in the contest.

Tom Johnstone – 7

It’s not quite been the return Tom Johnstone would have wanted thus far, but he was electric today in his side’s win. Alongside grabbing a nice try, the former Catalans winger posed a consistent threat out wide and was his side’s chief metre-maker with 122 to his name.

Max Jowitt – 8

His shift into the halves took none of the sparkle out of his game, as he yet again put in a top-notch display. His eye for a chance got Wakefield playing in exactly the right areas, and he also found a beautiful synergy with Mason Lino to get the best out of his side. Superb all round.

Mason Lino – 9

The master craftsmen behind this rampant Wakefield win. Lino was absolutely phenomenal throughout the game, be it through a delicious delayed pass to send a runner through space, a wicked kick or just general game management, he had a hand in almost everything good for his side.

Mike McMeeken – 8

Super powerful yet again, as he continues to shine in his new colours. His work through the middle helped his side bash through the Wire defence, making 90 metres from his 15 carries, which in turn got the rest of the team firing. He also got stuck into the defensive efforts to good effect, making 26 tackles.

Liam Hood – 8

While the headlines will probably go on the half-back combination, Liam Hood played a vital role in this win. His defensive efforts were second-to-none, making a team-high 29 tackles, and his distribution out of the ruck also helped Lino and Jowitt play to their full potential. Understated, but outstanding.

Caius Faatili – 8

Two tries in eight minutes is something in itself, but he just showed serious intent to smash through the Warrington line whenever he touched the ball. His first shift really helped set the tone for this Wakefield win, and he injected some fresh impetus on his second stint towards the back end of the game.

Jack Croft – 7

A really industrious display from the forward. Rolled up his sleeves and went looking for work on both sides of the ball with 26 tackles and 40 metres to his name.

Josh Griffin – 8

Oozed class today, grabbing two tries and an assist in the mammoth win. His early onslaught ball-in-hand alongside Faatili helped the Trin get their noses in front, and he simply carried on from there. A really strong display.

Jay Pitts – 7

Another who grew into the game and came into his own in the latter stages. He made a staggering 102 metres from his 17 carries, but his interplay with the likes of Lino and Jowitt in the spine helped his side run away with things in the end.

Interchanges

Cam Scott – N/A

Was only afforded a brief stint at the end of the game.

Isaiah Vagana – 7

Added some serious punch off the bench, which helped push the Trin over the line.

Mathieu Cozza – 7

Notched a wonderful assist, but like Vagana added some serious impact off the bench and played a big role in the win.

Harvey Smith – 6

Always hard replacing a player like Hood, but he added a new dynamic to their attack in the latter stages. Looks a real talent.

