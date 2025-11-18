Wakefield Trinity half-back departs for Super League rivals in pre-season transfer deal
Olly Russell will make a return to Huddersfield Giants for a third stint in 2026 – after agreeing to move back to the club with immediate effect.
Russell has left Wakefield Trinity after just one season at the club, in which injuries limited him to just four appearances for Daryl Powell’s side.
His contract has now been cut short to enable him to return to the Giants, and bolster Luke Robinson’s ranks ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign.
Russell spent nine years with Huddersfield before leaving for Wakefield. He would then return on a short-term deal on loan last year, making a further four appearances for the Giants.
But he is now back in claret and gold on a permanent basis, marking a return to the club with whom he delivered his best rugby during his formative years as a professional.
“I’m over the moon to be back at the club, working with Luke, Liam and Leroy it’s exciting for me, it was my first day back today with the lads and I’ve enjoyed every moment,” he said.
“We all have personal and then collective goals and we’re working hard in pre-season to ensure that we have everyone on the field ready to tackle a long season and make sure we’re pushing that top six.”
Giants director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “It’s great to have Oliver back for the 2026 season, we had the pleasure of having him here at the back end of the season when we were struggling with some control and he proved his worth to the team then, so it can only be good news that we’re managed to bring him back once again.
“Having a player of Oliver’s quality improves our group, and especially with him coming from our Academy, we’re delighted to have him back with us.”