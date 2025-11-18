Olly Russell will make a return to Huddersfield Giants for a third stint in 2026 – after agreeing to move back to the club with immediate effect.

Russell has left Wakefield Trinity after just one season at the club, in which injuries limited him to just four appearances for Daryl Powell’s side.

His contract has now been cut short to enable him to return to the Giants, and bolster Luke Robinson’s ranks ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign.

Russell spent nine years with Huddersfield before leaving for Wakefield. He would then return on a short-term deal on loan last year, making a further four appearances for the Giants.

But he is now back in claret and gold on a permanent basis, marking a return to the club with whom he delivered his best rugby during his formative years as a professional.