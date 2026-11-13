Wakefield Trinity lock in key star with new long-term FIVE year deal

Wakefield Trinity have tied down Oliver Pratt for the next FIVE seasons – after he agreed a new long-term contract with the Super League champions.

Pratt has been a hugely impressive figure for Wakefield in their rise under Daryl Powell. He looked to be putting himself in contention for a call-up to the England squad in the first half of the season, scoring 15 tries in 15 appearances.

However, a hamstring injury ultimately cut his season short and he was forced to watch from the stands as Trinity won their first league title in over 60 years at Old Trafford.

But the homegrown product will play a crucial role in 2027 and beyond after committing his long-term future to Wakefield.

Oliver Pratt signs bumper Wakefield deal

Pratt, a product of the Wakefield academy, made his debut for the club back in 2023 and has gone on to make 77 appearances already, despite being just 22 years of age.

Handed his debut by Mark Applegarth three years ago, Pratt was a standout for Wakefield in their Championship-winning campaign, scoring 18 tries in 34 games and winning the second tier’s young player of the year.

He has fluctuated from wing to centre during his career thus far but looks set to become a standout first choice on the wing in 2027, with Lachlan Walmsley departing for Bradford Bulls.

“I’m buzzing to get my future secured for the next five years,” Pratt said. “I’ve been here all of my career and the past few years have been incredible and it’s truly unbelievable to see how far we have come. Having missed out at the back end of the year through injury this long term deal gives me the opportunity to play in the big finals to come. ”

Pratt deal a ‘statement of intent’ for Wakefield

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell admitted he was thrilled to tie down a player who still has a huge ceiling for growth ahead of him.

Powell said: “I’m delighted that Olly has agreed to extend his contract. He showed when he was on the field last year how much quality he has in his game.

“He is a young athletic outside back with the best years ahead of him. Alongside that, I love his attitude to compete for everything that he does, I’m looking forward to continuing working with him to help him achieve his rich potential.”

Trinity’s director of rugby, Ste Mills, added: “I’m absolutely delighted that Oliver has committed his future to the club for another five years. He is an important part of what we are building, both on and off the pitch, and securing his long-term future is a real statement of our ambition. We’re looking forward to seeing him continue to develop and play a big role in the club’s future.”

Wakefield return for pre-season training later this month following their historic Super League title triumph. New signings including Cameron Smith, Davy Litten, Ned McCormack and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are all expected to report in as Trinity prepare for their World Club Challenge showdown with Sydney Roosters in February.