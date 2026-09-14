Wakefield coach Daryl Powell has insisted he can ‘guarantee’ that his assistant Michael Shenton will not be the next head coach of Castleford Tigers: saying he believes he will succeed him at Trinity.

Shenton is one of a number of names who have been linked with the vacant role at the OneBore Stadium. He has built up an impressive reputation as Powell’s number two at the DIY Kitchens Stadium and as arguably the greatest captain in Castleford’s modern history, links over a return have unsurprisingly surfaced.

But Powell has told Love Rugby League that there is no chance of Shenton making the switch back to Castleford.

Powell rules out Shenton switch

Speaking at the Super League play-off launch, Powell was in no doubt about the future of his number two – and says while he will be a head coach one day, there is actually a greater chance of Shenton coaching Wakefield than Castleford.

He said that with ‘100 per cent certainty’, Shenton will not be leaving to return to his former club at this moment in time and believes that the long-term plan could still call for Shenton to succeed him in the hot-seat at Wakefield.

“I don’t think Shenny is leaving Wakefield; in fact I’d be pretty cast iron, 100 per cent certain on that,” Powell insisted.

“He’s part of the journey. When I sat down first and foremost to get him to Wakefield, I felt it was always like he’d take over from me. He’s a head coach in waiting. A lot of clubs go to Australia but he’s the best assistant coach out there. I think. He will be a head coach one day – he’s certainly not going to Cas, he’s staying at Wakefield without a doubt. I can guarantee you that.”

Powell admitted he was relaxed on his own long-term coaching plans – but insists he is still motivated by winning a Super League title before he retires, something he believes is possible at Wakefield.

He said: “I’m pretty relaxed on this. When the time comes, the time comes; you can’t do anything forever. I’ve seen a lot of things but I’d love to win a Super League comp. I got pretty close one year and I’d like to get one here. The club is on a journey to those sorts of accolades and it’s only a matter of time, really.”

Powell praises Wakefield ‘family’

The Wakefield coach also said the club’s rise to title contenders in such a short space of time had not come as a surprise to him given the relationship he has with his staff like Shenton.

He also insisted the impact of the Ellis family has been transformational for the club’s fortunes as they prepare to host a Super League play-off tie for the first time this weekend.

Powell said: “There’s a few different reasons it’s gone so well. Well obviously the ownership and the amount of investment Matt and his family have put into the club.. that’s created a vibe.

“Matt is close to the players, he’s always around the group and not every club is like that. But I feel like the coaching group, we’re almost like a family really. We’re pretty close, and that means a lot. We’re tight-knit as a group and we have high standards in what we do.”