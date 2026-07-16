Wakefield Trinity star Max Jowitt has been dropped to the club’s reserve side – with Daryl Powell challenging the fullback to prove his worth this weekend.

Jowitt was a notable omission from Trinity’s 21-man squad that will play Bradford Bulls on Thursday evening, with the initial suspicion that the fullback had picked up an injury. However, Powell has confirmed that is not the case.

He will instead play for Wakefield’s second string against Wigan Warriors, with Josh Rourke continuing in the fullback role for the first team at Odsal as Trinity look to solidify their position inside Super League’s top four with a win against Bradford.

And Powell has explained why Jowitt is currently not in favour – and what he needs to do in order to regain his place.

Powell explains Jowitt drop decision

Speaking ahead of the trip to Odsal on Thursday evening, Powell admitted that Jowitt simply ‘needs to play’ in order to be able to force his hand to get back ahead of Rourke in the pecking order.

He said: “Max is going to play reserves against Wigan this weekend and I just think with him, he needs to play. There’s no specific reason apart from the team is going well and at the moment, Max has got to fight his way back in. Josh Rourke is ahead of him but he gets an opportunity to play this weekend.”

Jowitt has played 11 times this season for Trinity and featured in the recent wins over Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants, before Rourke took over as fullback for the victories against Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

With Roger Tuivasa-Sheck set to arrive at the club next season, it further shines a light on Jowitt’s long-term Wakefield future, too.

Love Rugby League revealed in April that Jowitt’s management had contacted other clubs about a possible move away from Trinity for 2027 with Tuivasa-Sheck’s imminent arrival, as well as Rourke being under contract.

Powell admitted he was ‘mixing up’ Trinity’s squad – but there was a personal reason why forward Seth Nikotemo was unavailable, as he has briefly returned home for a ‘private matter’.

Trinity stars near injury return

Powell admitted Corey Hall is unlikely to feature against Bradford, but he is nearing a return from injury in the coming days, saying: “He might play, but I don’t think he will. He’s back in the squad and he’s getting close but if not this week, it will be next week. He’s getting there.”

Meanwhile, both Oli Pratt and Mason Lino are due to return by the end of this month – with Pratt needing a second scan to clear him before he can feature again.

However, the pair are now due to return in the next two to three weeks.

“He’s going to need a re-scan,” Powell said of Pratt. “I think he’s four weeks down the track now so he’ll need another scan before he get son the field. It might be longer but I think it’s two or three weeks. He’s getting about, he’s on the training field though he’s not doing anything with the team.

“Mase is a similar timeframe. It’s not quite as complex with the re-scan for Oli and I don’t think the’s that far away.”