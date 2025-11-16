Wakefield Trinity centre Jack Croft is set to become the next player to make the move south to join the London Broncos revolution for 2026, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The Broncos are in the process of building one of the strongest squads ever seen in the Championship following a takeover led by Australian rugby league great Darren Lockyer.

Jason Demetriou will be their head coach in 2026, and the likes of Kangaroos star Reagan Campbell-Gillard are among their high-profile recruits. Love Rugby League revealed last week how former Castleford man Jeremiah Simbiken and his Papua New Guinea team-mate Robert Mathias are heading for the capital, too.

And now, Love Rugby League can confirm that Croft is also set to sign at the Broncos after his departure from Wakefield at the end of the season.

Croft has been on the lookout for a new club since being informed his contract would not be renewed at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. He made his debut for Trinity in 2019 as a teenager before eventually leaving the club to pursue regular rugby in Australia.

However, Croft returned to England ahead of Trinity’s sole season in the Championship in 2024, where he played a regular role under Daryl Powell, featuring 19 times for Wakefield.

He played 15 times in Super League for the club this season but fell out of favour in the latter part of the year, and would eventually finish the season on a short-term deal at Salford Red Devils.

And now, the 24-year-old is set to drop down to the Championship and become another big-name signing for London. The Broncos are pushing to dominate the second tier in 2026 and are hopeful top spot will guarantee promotion come the end of the year.

Croft is the latest player with Super League experience who is set to link up with Demetriou’s side.