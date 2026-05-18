Wakefield Trinity lock in Las Vegas trip as future plans emerge

Wakefield Trinity will head to Las Vegas in 2028, Love Rugby League understands.

The Super League club are believed to have already locked in their participation in two years time and are preparing for the trip to Sin City with a long-term approach.

Wakefield were approached to gauge their interest in heading Stateside as soon as 2026 earlier this month, after both Hull FC and St Helens cooled their interest in making the trip next year due to concerns over financial viability.

After contemplation, Wakefield decided against putting their hand up for next season, with Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls expected to represent Super League at the Allegiant Stadium next season in 2027.

But they are understood to have locked themselves in for the 2028 event, and it is believed they will make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Why have they chosen 2028?

The reasoning behind Wakefield’s decision is thought to be fan-focused, with the club keen to give supporters time to plan and save up for the event, enhancing the chances for supporters to be able to make the trip. In committing to 2028 early, they will have 18 months of planning to ensure they can go.

Wakefield have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under the ownership of Matt Ellis. After relegation in 2023, Ellis arrived and since then, they have built a new main stand, returned to Super League and made the play-offs in their first season back in the top flight.

They have signed New Zealand megastar Roger Tuivasa-Sheck for next season in a marquee deal that will go down as one of Super League’s biggest-ever signings, and their participation in Vegas further reinforces their plans to become one of Super League’s elite clubs.

Who will be their opponents?

Who they will play against remains up in the air. Hull FC and St Helens will be the obvious candidates having previously shown interest, though both cooled their interest after going through the process with the NRL this time around. That said, the NRL are understood to have made financial commitments to aid Super League clubs making he trip in 2027.

Sources have told Love Rugby League the NRL will cover hotel and food costs of the participating clubs next year, likely to cut costs somewhere in the region of £75,000. Should London Broncos reach Super League, they would be expected to be interested in participating too given the strong NRL connections they have established.

But what is clear is that Wakefield will be in Sin City as the club looks to enhance its reputation even more in the coming years.