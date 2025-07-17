Castleford Tigers are set to launch a move for Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood to add to their depth for 2026, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The 33-year-old is in arguably the form of his career this year with Wakefield since they returned to Super League. He has been a near constant in their team throughout 2025, featuring in 16 of their 18 league games this year.

However, Hood’s future beyond this year lies away from Trinity. The club have made plans for their hooking department in 2026 with Thomas Doyle under contract and Tyson Smoothy arriving from the NRL.

That has left Hood without a deal at Wakefield. Reports had suggested ambitious Championship side Oldham were looking into a deal for Hood earlier this season.

But now, Love Rugby League understands that Castleford have emerged as frontrunners. They have tabled a deal to Hood to potentially make the move across West Yorkshire and remain in Super League in 2026.

Hood would potentially become the second player in Wakefield’s 2025 squad to switch to Trinity’s bitter rivals, with prop Renouf Atoni signing for the Tigers, as reported by All Out Rugby League.

And Hood may now be set to join Atoni by signing on the dotted line at Castleford.

The Scotland international is in his fourth season with Trinity, having joined at the beginning of the 2022 campaign.

He played an influential role in their treble-winning season of 2024, when Trinity won the Championship League Leader’s Shield, the 1895 Cup and the Championship Grand Final.

He has continued to play a pivotal role for Daryl Powell’s side this year but with his time at the DIY Kitchens Stadium coming to an end, other clubs are circling: including Castleford.

What it means for Castleford’s existing hookers remains to be seen. Liam Horne is under contract, as is Cain Robb. However, with Hood on the way, it may leave the future of at least one of those players looking uncertain.

Hood would be the latest addition to a Castleford squad that will look incredibly different in 2026. They have already signed the likes of Atoni, Hull prop Jack Ashworth and Newcastle forward Brock Greacen.