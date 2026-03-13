Wakefield Trinity’s Challenge Cup tie with Leeds Rhinos was stopped for over 10 minutes on Friday night due to one of the most bizarre sets of circumstances the sport has seen for some time.

The game was six minutes old and the score was 0-0 at the DIY Kitchens Stadium when, suddenly, the floodlights appeared to completely fail and the stadium was plunged into darkness.

The BBC’s commentary team suddenly stopped communicating before a graphic then appeared confirming the game had been stopped due to a power outage.

Wakefield’s stadium is no stranger to unique circumstances threatening to stop a game. Several years ago, they played on – or attempted to – in horrendous snowy conditions before the match ultimately had to be stopped.

But this is, even by rugby league’s remarkable standards for doing the unthinkable and being utterly bizarre, a whole new level – with a high-profile game stopped completely due to the floodlights failing.

More to follow.