Wakefield Trinity have further added to their squad for 2026 with another overseas arrival, with Queensland Cup forward Tray Lolesio agreeing a two-year deal.

Lolesio has spent the last two years playing in the second-grade competition Down Under for Redcliffe Dolphins.

Predominantly a front-rower, Lolesio has made 24 appearances for the Dolphins in the last two years, and becomes the latest player from Australia’s lower grades to move to England.

Trinity have taken further advantage of the expected increase in the overseas quota to sign Lolesio.

Wakefield Trinity land next overseas signing as Queensland Cup star agrees deal

Lolesio joins Tyson Smoothy in agreeing a deal to join Wakefield next year, and he will become their ninth overseas player in 2026, with Lachlan Walmsley having recently agreed a one-year contract extension.

As his signing was announced, the forward said: “I’m proud to be joining Wakefield from 2026.

“I’m extremely grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to come and ply my trade over in the UK.

“I can see the ambition of where the club is going and I can’t wait to be part of something great and meet all you Wakefield fans next year.”

Trinity will hope Lolesio has a similar impact as the likes of Ky Rodwell and Caius Faatili, who have joined from Australian clubs with low reputation but turned into Super League stars.

Head coach Daryl Powell said: “We have had great success in signing young middle unit players from Australia and we feel Tray is going to have the same impact for us.

“He is a quality go forward player with a great work ethic who will complement our pack superbly. I look forward to seeing Tray in the Wakefield colours next season.”

Meanwhile, Recruitment Manager Ste Mills added: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Tray on board.

“He’s been outstanding in the Q Cup – strong, skilful, and full of energy. We see real potential in him, and we’re confident he’ll thrive here at Wakefield Trinity and excite our fans.”

