Wakefield Trinity have signed Mason Teague ahead of the 2027 season.

The Australian has agreed to become the club’s latest overseas recruit heading into next season, linking up with Daryl Powell’s side as part of their plans for the upcoming campaign.

The 23-year-old is a Cook Islands international and has NRL experience having made eight appearances for the Dolphins.

He made his debut as a teenager for the club but is now looking or a new challenge having not played first grade since the 2024 season.

He left the club in April of 2025 to join Newcastle Knights and landed a train and trial deal with Brisbane Broncos heading into the current campaign.

He has won Queensland Cup with Norths Devils and been a regular at that level, making 78 appearances across Q Cup and the New South Wales competition for a variety of clubs. He is currently playing for Burleigh Bears, where has mas made eleven appearances this season.

At this stage of his career, Teague has proven to be something of a utility forward, having spread his career appearances across the loose forward, back row and hooking roles. That will provide Powell with an option across the board heading into next season.

Over the years, Wakefield have made a habit of picking up players below the NRL, to great success. Players such as Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Caius Faatili, Isaiah Vagana and Ky Rodwell have all become key players for Daryl Powell after arriving as relative unknowns on this side of the world.

And Teague will join a growing list of players arriving at the West Yorkshire club next season. Headlined by the arrival of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Wakefield have also signed Leeds Rhinos duo Cameron Smith and Ned McCormack, as well as Emre Guler, the prop from St George Illawarra Dragons.