Lachlan Walmsley has revealed his first expression of interest for 2027 – a move to France to link up with good friend Louis Jouffret at Avignon!

Walmsley had never played in Super League two years ago and wasn’t even a full-time player before signing with Wakefield Trinity at the start of the 2024 season.

But he now looks set to leave the newly-crowned Super League champions as one of the highest-profile free agents of the winter, after Trinity admitted they would not be able to retain his services.

There is likely to be plenty of interest in the winger – and Walmsley has shared how a former team-mate at Halifax has already been in touch.

Walmsley reveals shock French interest

Walmsley spent two years with Jouffret at Halifax before he departed at the end of the 2023 season. Jouffret subsequently left the Panthers at the end of last season to return to his native France. He is still playing there with Avignon.

And the Scotland international admitted that Jouffret has already sounded him out about a move to play in France, with the Super XIII season having only just got underway across the Channel.

He confirmed: “I haven’t really thought about it. I’ve got a good mate in France who wants me to go there, Louis – so I might go play with him! We’ll see what happens.”

Walmsley also conceded that his situation has been made more difficult to the fact he would count on the overseas quota – though a number of Super League teams have spaces on their allocation of ten as it stands.

He said: “If I wasn’t on a quota spot, I’d probably get a few offers. It’s just because I’m a quota. It just is what it is, isn’t it?”

Walmsley reflects on Wakefield journey

There is still a slim chance of a new deal at Wakefield given how they have eight quota players for 2027, and thus space on their allocation for the defence of their Super League title.

But given how Daryl Powell has admitted that is unlikely, Walmsley was able to reflect on a chapter that now appears to have drawn to a close in the most unique and fitting way possible: with the winger going from the Championship to Super League champions with Wakefield in the space of two years.

“If you’re asking me that (about the uncertainty) two years ago before I made my debut, I would have been anxious because I came over to play Super League,” he said. “To be able to get that chance and win a Grand Final, there are so many goals ticked off. I’m pretty relaxed about it.