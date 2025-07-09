Wakefield Trinity have announced that winger Lachlan Walmsley has signed a new one-year contract with the club following confirmation of Super League’s overseas quota increasing in 2026.

Trinity are the latest team to signal their intent to use more than seven quota players next year, with clubs now able to have as many as ten non-domestic players in their squad from the start of next season.

They have already signed the likes of Jazz Tevaga and Tyson Smoothy from the NRL for 2026 which had led to fears there would be no deal on the table for Walmsley. He had even admitted that he would have to leave the DIY Kitchens Stadium at the end of this year.

But with the rules changing, Trinity and Walmsley have agreed a new one-year contract for a player who has shown plenty of promise when given an opportunity this season.

He said: “I’ve really enjoyed the last two years with Wakefield and I’m really happy to extend for another year.

“The fans have been absolutely amazing and I can’t wait to be running out at Belle Vue in front of more packed out crowds. As a club, Trinity is going in a positive direction and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Trinity coach Daryl Powell said: “Lachlan came in as a raw player from the Championship and has grown into a consistent performer at Super League level.

“He has improved in all the key areas in his game which is always great to see as a coach. He also fits perfectly into the group as a character and person. He’s a pleasure to coach and I’m delighted he agreed to stay with the club for another year.”

Recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “Lachlan has made great progress since joining the club at the start of the 2024 season. He has ingrained himself in our culture & has become a real fans favourite. We are delighted to be keeping him for another 12 months & seeing him continue to grow at Wakefield Trinity.”

