Lachlan Walmsley will play in a Grand Final on Saturday. The day after, he will be out of work.

The winger will play his final game for Wakefield Trinity on Saturday, having already been told he will not be offered a new contract for next year.

Astonishingly, despite playing in the biggest game of the year at Old Trafford, he hasn’t got a contract elsewhere either.

“Nothing’s been sorted next year, but hopefully this game can really put myself out there,” Walmsley told Love Rugby League. “It’s the biggest game of the year, isn’t it? It’s a bit harder than a Challenge Cup. This takes a year of consistency, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens.”

Walmsley has spent the last three seasons with Wakefield, but his journey to the club is a truly unlikely tale that makes it all the more remarkable.

“I just took a risk from a mate,” he explained.

“I played a Nines tournament back in Newcastle for the Memorial Bears over a weekend. We won that, and then one of the guys in the team said they’ve got a player manager that’s getting people over to the UK.

“Back then I wanted to play for Scotland in the World Cup because of my heritage. So I asked him about a few more details, and then Whitehaven sent an offer over, and I just said I’ll take it.

“It’s been a crazy story, but I’ve always backed myself and hoped for the best.”

After a year in Cumbria, he joined Halifax. In two years there he scored an astonishing 68 tries in 54 games. That earned him a full-time deal with Wakefield, initially in the Championship.

“Essentially the dream was to be able to get in a full-time team and give myself the best opportunity to play Super League.

“I think originally I signed the two-year deal back then, so I was pretty confident that we were going to win the Championship that year because we had a pretty good side, which we did, and then that gave me a chance to prove myself the following year with Wakey, then they re-signed me for one more year, and here we are.”

It hasn’t always been as smooth sailing as Walmsley might make out though. There have been times when he has fallen down the pecking order and for large parts of last year, they had no plans to offer him a new contract, only for his performances to change their mind.

It appears unlikely that will happen again at this stage, but either way, Walmsley has faced plenty of adversity before.

“I’m not one to give in, so for the last three years I’ve always thought I was the best right winger in the team, so whether it’s that Pratty’s in there for a bit, and then Jayden’s been good, he’s been in there for a bit, but I’ve always backed myself to bounce back and prove to Wakefield as a city and a team that I’m the best option to be out there, and hopefully I’ll take them to a victory.”

As it stands, Walmsley has no idea what next year brings. But for now, he’s just going to enjoy the weekend He might even have a Josh Charnley like celebration up his sleeve too.

“I don’t know how many times I’m going to be in a Super League Grand Final. I’ll be doing a phone signal saying, ‘call me please’!”

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