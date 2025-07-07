Wakefield Trinity tie down in-form star with new long-term contract

Wakefield Trinity have rewarded Josh Rourke for his fine form in 2025 by handing him a new long-term deal with the Super League club.

Rourke joined Wakefield at the start of this season on a one-year deal which had an option for 2026. However, given the way he has performed when stepping into the side, Trinity have offered him a fresh deal instead.

That will keep him at the DIY Kitchens Stadium until the end of the 2027 season at least. The former Salford Red Devils man impressed during his first full season in Super League last year with London Broncos, leading to Wakefield signing the utility.

And he will now remain in West Yorkshire with Daryl Powell’s side for a prolonged period.

He said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to have signed a new deal to keep me here for another couple of years. The club as a whole is heading in the right direction with what Matt (Ellis, owner) and his family have done.

“The fans have been class with me and welcomed me and shown a lot of support. I’m looking forward to seeing how far my game can go in the next couple of years.

“When Powelly came to me and said not only did the club want to take up my option but to extend my contract further it filled me with so much confidence and pride.”

“We signed Josh as a back up full back to Max and he has grown to a position where he is really challenging to play on a regular basis,” Trinity coach Powell added.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Wakefield Trinity star set for move to Championship heavyweights

“His ability to catch high balls is as good as anyone in the competition and probably as good as anyone in world rugby league in attacking positions.

“His confidence has grown in his all round game and I’m looking forward to seeing him develop further as a full back but also with an ability to play in the centre and on the wing.”

Wakefield’s recruitment manager, Ste Mills, said: “We’re delighted to have Josh Rourke commit to the club for another two seasons.

“He’s been a key part of our progress, showing real professionalism, consistency, and passion every time he pulls on the shirt. We’re excited to see him continue to grow and contribute to our future success.”

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Coaching changes, Hull FC pressure, Super League’s best hooker…

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Leigh and Wakefield win big in record-breaking weekend

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Hull KR and Leigh Leopards suffer huge blows