Wakefield Trinity have confirmed the signing of Manly Sea Eagles forward Jazz Tevaga on a two-year deal from the beginning of next season.

Trinity say they have beaten off competition from other NRL teams to secure Tevaga’s signature, in what represents a major coup for the club for 2026 and 2027.

He has played over 150 times in the NRL, including 15 appearances for the Sea Eagles this year. But he will make the switch to West Yorkshire next year after agreeing to move to Super League with one of the competition’s most ambitious clubs.

“I’m really excited to be joining Wakefield Trinity and to take this next step in my career,” he said.

The club has a strong vision for the future and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it. I can’t wait to get over there & get stuck in with the brothers.

“We are delighted to capture Jazz for the next two years,” Trinity coach Daryl Powell added. “He is a high quality high energy player who will add to our quality pack as we move into our second season in Super League.

“Everyone we have spoken to has been glowing about how tough and how much of a leader Jazz is. I look forward to working with a genuine NRL player in his prime.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We’re absolutely delighted to have secured a player of Jazz Tevaga’s quality.

“He’s proven himself at the highest level in the NRL, and his toughness, leadership, and relentless attitude are exactly what we want at Wakefield Trinity.

“This is a statement signing for us — Jazz brings real bite through the middle and sets a standard that lifts everyone around him. We believe he’ll be a huge influence both on and off the field as we continue to build something special here.”

