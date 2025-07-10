Wakefield Trinity injury woes continue with fresh blow revealed

Wakefield Trinity’s injury issues have taken yet another turn for the worse, with Tom Johnstone the latest player on the physio table with a groin issue.

The winger was initially named in the 21-man squad to face Hull FC tonight, but has dropped out of the match-day 17 as a result of his injury. Young back Jayden Myres has come into the side in his place.

‘He didn’t train yesterday’

Injuries are nothing new for Wakefield this season though, with the likes of Ky Rodwell, Jake Trueman and Renouf Atoni sidelined, so this latest blow could cause further concern; however, it seems his withdrawal is just a precaution.

“For those wondering where Tom Johnstone is, I can tell you he’s missing tonight as he’s struggling with a bit of a groin issue picked up after that Catalans game,” said Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks.

“He didn’t train yesterday, it’s nothing too serious, but Daryl Powell has left him out tonight.

Johnstone has been a mainstay in the Wakefield side since returning from Catalans Dragons this off-season, even with his own early-season injury issues. Since returning to full fitness, the England international has made 20 appearances and scored 11 tries in the process.

His scoring touch has also come on incredibly well in the previous few rounds, with Johnstone scoring in three consecutive games against Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Les Dracs.

Elsewhere, there were also concerns for both Max Jowitt and Lachlan Walmsley in their ongoing game against Hull FC. Usual full-back Jowitt, who has since shifted into the halves due to injuries to Trueman and Oliver Russell, seemed to suffer a knock to his shoulder, however, he was quickly back into the thick of it.

Fellow back Walmsley, who recently signed a new contract to keep him at Belle Vue for the 2026 season, also received treatment after an awkward landing, but he too was up and running fairly quickly after.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Jon Wilkin compares Danny McGuire sacking to Christian Horner’s F1 exit

👉 Ranking Super League’s best mid-season signings – Leeds Rhinos star 1st

👉 Chris Chester drops hint on Castleford coach identity as timeframe for appointment revealed

👉 Leeds Rhinos chief opens up on Sam Lisone departure as Hull FC ‘come in hard’