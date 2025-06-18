Wakefield Trinity injury latest as worrying Ky Rodwell update provided

Wakefield Trinity head coach has offered yet another comprehensive squad update ahead of his side’s clash against Wigan Warriors, with star middle Ky Rodwell still under an injury cloud.

Last season’s star recruit, who joined from Parramatta Eels at the start of last season, has not featured since Wakefield’s 13-12 win over Castleford Tigers back in April.

The Trin, who sit seventh in the table heading into their clash with defending champions Wigan, are also still without Caleb Hamlin-Uele and Oliver Russell, among many others.

Daryl Powell offers latest Wakefield Trinity injury update

Powell is particularly weak in the pack at the moment, forcing Mike McMeeken and Jay Pitts into 76 and 80-minute shifts against Leigh Leopards while Isiah Vagana and Caius Faatilli have also been given increased exposure as well, and the head coach broke down exactly where his injured personnel are at.

“Ky Rodwell, we haven’t got a real timeframe on him. He’s had a couple of knee operations, which he’s recovering from.

“Renouf is starting to run a little bit. Matty Storton is a while away; it was a big injury that he’s had.

“Caleb had a nerve conduction test yesterday (Tuesday), and the news is generally decent-ish. If he gets ticked off to start doing some contact work but he’s lost a fair bit of muscle in his shoulder.

“The middle unit is a big one, because we’re pretty skinny there, but the boys are doing a class job.

While it’s still not great news in the Trin pack, there was a positive update on key ball-playing duo Thomas Doyle and Oliver Russell, with Powell revealing they could be back in the next couple of weeks.

“Oliver Russell is training. He’s not got full strength in his hand, but he’s training. He’s catching the ball, but not contact yet. He’s a couple of weeks, he needs to get strength in that hand.

“Thomas Doyle has had a bit of a setback, maybe a couple of weeks away.”

Powell has named an unchanged 21-man squad from their narrow 24-20 defeat to Leigh last weekend.

