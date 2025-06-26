Wakefield Trinity injury crisis worsens with latest blow revealed

Wakefield Trinity’s injury crisis has worsened this week, with head coach Daryl Powell confirming forward Mathieu Cozza will be out for four to six weeks through an ankle injury.

The French international arrived from local rivals Featherstone Rovers ahead of the 2024 season, and has since made 28 appearances across his two seasons at Belle Vue.

His injury comes amid a major crisis in the middle unit, with Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Ky Rodwell and Renouf Atoni among others also sidelined through injury.

Daryl Powell reveals latest Wakefield injury concern

Speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Hull KR, Powell confirmed Cozza suffered the injury during his side’s 16-10 victory over defending champions Wigan Warriors last weekend.

“He got blocked off by a Wigan player last week, and his ankle got caught underneath him. He’s got a four to six-week injury.

WAKEY NEWS: Daryl Powell addresses Jazz Tevaga rumours with further recruitment admission made

“I thought he might have got away with it a little bit, and then you get that news back. It’s not ideal, but we’ve got used to it now, so we’ll just get on with it.”

He added: “It’s not ideal at the moment. We’ve got seven front-line middle unit players, and you can see from our squad that we’re incredibly light at the moment. It’s tough at the minute, particularly in the middle of the field, but we’ll make some adjustments like we have done.”

With Wakefield doing it tough in the pack, the temptation could be to draft in a mid-season recruit to alleviate some of the issues, but Powell insists he is still backing the young guns within his wider squad to take the load on.

MORE SL: Leeds Rhinos dealt major Morgan Gannon blow as prognosis confirmed and replacement named

“We’ve talked about it (bringing in recruits), but then I’ve always decided that we’re alright and just go with the players from within,” he said. “Jack Croft has played in the middle and has done a great job and Cam Scott has played in the back-row too. We’ve just adjusted from within, and I’d rather do that than bring someone in.

“We’ve got Noah High as 18th man this weekend and Ellis Lingard has played this year as well, so I’d rather give these boys a look if I’m honest.”

READ NEXT: Josh Charnley transfer update as Leigh coach makes loan admission