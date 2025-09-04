Wakefield Trinity handed major injury blow with star ruled out for season

Wakefield Trinity have suffered yet another season-ending injury, with back-rower Isaiah Vagana unlikely to play any further part in their quest for the play-offs.

The back-row forward emerged as a major injury doubt following their mammoth 48-2 win over Huddersfield Giants on Saturday after suffering a calf injury, and it has now been confirmed he will remain on the sidelines for the rest of the campaign.

Vagana has already had a few injury issues this year, but has notched 22 appearances in all competitions thus far. He has also nabbed one try in that time.

‘He’s likely to miss the rest of the season’

“It’s not great,” Powell told the media ahead of his side’s clash with rivals Castleford Tigers. “He’s likely to miss the rest of the season. It’s a calf soleus tendon injury.

“It’s disappointing for us and for him. He’s been in decent form and growing, but it’s part of the game.

“He’s had a couple of injuries here and there, and it’s been an up-and-down season for him. But, he’s in his first year in Super League, so he’s had a good look at it now. He’s set his sights on a big pre-season and then come back in greater physical shape. I think he’ll grow.

“The thing with Isiah is that he’s not had that many pre-seasons in a professional environment, so this one will be awesome for him. He’s already telling me he’ll come back bigger and stronger next year, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Wakefield do already have options to replace him in the 17, though. Seth Nikotemo and Matty Storton were both named in the starting 13 for last weekend’s win over Huddersfield, while Josh Griffin is also back available again after overcoming an ankle knock.

“I think it’s Seth,” Powell said when asked about possible replacements. “Seth played last week, he’s been in and out of the team this year, but I thought he was excellent. Griff didn’t play last week but he’ll come back in and around it this week. But I think Seth will profit from it the most, to get more opportunities to play in the back-row and see how good he’ll be there.

Elsewhere, Jack Croft is also an option to come in following his inclusion in the initial 21-man squad, despite also being named in Salford Red Devils’ squad to face Catalans Dragons tonight.

“It was a late one, really,” Powell said of his recall. “We just decided to bring him back as we’re looking a bit skinny (in the pack), so we decided to bring him back in.”

